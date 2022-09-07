PHOTO
Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft has reached an agreement with the Mongolian government to build a pipeline to China through Mongolia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in an appearance on state TV. (Reporting by Reuters)
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday
PHOTO
Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft has reached an agreement with the Mongolian government to build a pipeline to China through Mongolia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in an appearance on state TV. (Reporting by Reuters)