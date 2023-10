Russian wholesale gasoline and diesel prices increased on Tuesday, after Moscow decided to lift a ban on much of its fuel exports on Oct. 6.

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices rose 0.99% on the day to 53,385 roubles ($548.6) per metric ton, data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) showed.

Diesel prices increased by 0.25% on the day to 56,533 roubles per metric ton, the exchange data showed.

($1 = 97.3175 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)