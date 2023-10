Russian wholesale gasoline Ai-92 grade prices declined 1.88%on the day to 55,875 roubles ($563.19) per metric ton, according to exchange data, amid government efforts to stabilise the domestic fuel market.

Diesel prices fell 6.51% on the day to 55,283 roubles per metric ton, according to data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

($1 = 99.2125 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)