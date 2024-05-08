The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.57% lower at 91.63 to the dollar after trading in a range of 91.158 to 91.780.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.05% to 98.78, while it was down 0.1% to 12.61 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 1.0% to $82.30 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.47% to 1,179.48. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.09% to 3,430.47. ($1 = 91.6275 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)



