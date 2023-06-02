The Russian rouble stabilised on Friday, supported by a slight recovery in oil prices and dividend payouts by large companies, but hampered by generally lower foreign currency supply.

At 0724 GMT the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 80.74 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 86.97 versus the euro. It had shed 0.3% against the yuan to 11.38.

"The Russian currency is not yet signalling a move out of its narrow trading range," Veles Capital analysts said in a note.

Some large Russian exporters converting foreign currency revenue to pay dividends have supported the rouble, but the currency usually sees reduced support from FX conversions at the start of each month, after companies have paid month-end taxes.

Persistent local demand for foreign currency has hampered the rouble of late. Local investors buying up Western assets plays against the rouble and Western companies still trying to exit the market face growing headwinds.

Drone attacks on Russian territory and incursions along Russia's border with Ukraine have also played a role.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.2% at $75.17 a barrel. Brent was trading near $78 a barrel early this week.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.7% to 1,054.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% lower at 2,702.5 points.

Shares in state-owned lender VTB were down 1.9% after the bank set the price for its secondary public offering (SPO) below the market price.

Oil major Lukoil's shares slumped 4.9%, following yesterday's deadline for buying shares in time for dividend payments. Alfa Bank analysts said Friday's drop was technical in nature and the dividend gap would be closed.



(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)




