The Russian rouble weakened slightly against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.17% down at 92.47 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.288 to 92.480.

Against the euro, the rouble weakened by 0.32% to 100.16 and dropped 0.11% to 12.74 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $89.31 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.13% at 1,155.84. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.09% to 3,392.70. ($1 = 92.4650 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )



