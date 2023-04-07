Russia's federal budget deficit widened to 2.4 trillion roubles ($28.93 billion) in the first quarter of the year as Moscow continued spending heavily and energy revenue fell, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Rising military production and huge state spending are keeping Russia's industry buzzing along, helping soften the economic impact of Western sanctions and allowing Moscow to plough on with its campaign in Ukraine.

In the same quarter of 2022, Russia posted a surplus of 1.13 trillion roubles.

($1 = 82.9500 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)



