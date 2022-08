* This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that it had destroyed a U.S.-made AN/MPQ-64 radar system in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

In its daily briefing, the ministry also said it had shot down two U.S.-made HIMARS missiles. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)



Reuters