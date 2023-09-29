PHOTO
Russian air defences downed 10 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region and one over the Kaluga region overnight, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
TASS news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday
PHOTO
Russian air defences downed 10 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region and one over the Kaluga region overnight, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.