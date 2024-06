There is no shortage of fuel on Russia's domestic market and prices have fallen, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Novak said the government will consider extending the export permit for petrol at the end of June.

Lukoil had repaired a compressor unit at the NORSI oil refinery which had been put into operation "two or three weeks ago," he added. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Andrew Osborn)