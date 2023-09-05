Car sales in Russia leapt by 157.6% year-on-year in August, continuing to recover after a massive sales slump in 2022, analytical agency Autostat said on Tuesday.

Russia's auto industry had been heavily reliant on investment, equipment and parts from overseas and was hit hard by the fallout from Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine last year.

Autostat, citing data from its partner consulting company PPK, said 109,731 cars were sold in August, compared with 42,593 in August 2022.

The largest Russian carmaker, Avtovaz, said its sales in August jumped 1.8 times compared with a year ago to 33,325 vehicles.

Autostat said six of the top 10 spots by market share after Avtovaz's Lada were taken by Chinese carmakers such as Haval , Chery and Geely, which have moved in to replace departing Western brands.

Sales of new cars plunged 59% last year and many foreign automakers withdrew from the Russian market entirely. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)



