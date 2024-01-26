Disgraced former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales will be banned from the game for three years, world football governing body FIFA confirmed Friday after rejecting his appeal.

"The Appeal Committee was comfortably satisfied that Mr Rubiales behaved in a manner contrary to the principles enshrined under ... the FIFA disciplinary code," said FIFA in a statement.

Rubiales kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips against her will after the Women's World Cup final in Sydney in August, for which he is set to face trial in Spain. Rubiales denies the kiss was forced.