Romania's 2024 budget draft will aim for a deficit of 5.0% of gross domestic product in cash terms, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, down from an expected shortfall in 2023 that will exceed original plans.

Romania has overestimated its revenue target for this year and expects it will overshoot a deficit target of 4.4% of GDP by a little over one percentage point.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, writing by Jason Hovet)