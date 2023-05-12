Romania's consumer price inflation rose to +11.23% on the year in April from +14.53% the previous month, below expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put Romanian inflation at 11.50% year-on-year, above the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target.

Data showed prices rose 0.75% on the month in April, with food prices up 1.10%, non-food prices up 0.48% and services up 0.77%. (Reporting by Patrycja Zaras and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)



