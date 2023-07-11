French automaker Renault said on Tuesday worldwide sales of its flagship brand rose 11% in the first half of the year to 770,807 units, extending a rebound after four years of declines.

The increase marks an acceleration from the 9% growth in sales reported in the first quarter of 2023.

In 2022 sales for the Renault brand - which account for around two thirds of overall group sales - had fallen by 9.4% - their fourth consecutive yearly decline.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, editing by Silvia Aloisi)



