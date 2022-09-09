ABU DHABI - The atmosphere was sombre yesterday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 was announced.

The late queen played a key role in strengthening the deep-rooted friendship relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom (UK) since the era of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, underscored by the letters of condolences sent by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The official visits and direct meetings between the leaders of the UAE and the late queen were key milestones that helped advance the cooperation between the two countries.

1969 In 1969, Queen Elizabeth II received the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who was then the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and bestowed upon him an honorary medal of the highest order.

1979 During her first visit to the UAE in February 1979, Queen Elizabeth II was received with official and popular celebrations, headed by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Members of the Supreme Council.

1989 The official visit of Sheikh Zayed to the UK on 18th July, 1989, was a historic event in the bilateral ties between the two countries.

2010 Queen Elizabeth II arrived with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Abu Dhabi in November 2010 on her second official visit to the UAE, which helped strengthen their bilateral relations.

2013 On 30th April, 2013, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan began an official two-day visit to the UK upon an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II, which helped develop the relations between the two friendly countries.

The visit was also a turning point in Emirati-British ties, culminating in with a meeting between Sheikh Khalifa and Queen Elizabeth during the luncheon held in his honour at Windsor Castle, where they discussed various regional and international issues.

Queen Elizabeth II assumed power in 1952, and her reign was the longest in British history, exceeding that of Queen Victoria. The late queen led the UK through dire circumstances after World War II, among other events.

Following the announcement of her death, the UK began an official period of mourning, during which many scheduled official events and activities will be postponed, and British Union Jack flags will fly at half-mast.