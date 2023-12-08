PHOTO
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will run for president in the 2024 presidential election, state news agency TASS reported on Friday. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
State news agency TASS reported on Friday
PHOTO
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will run for president in the 2024 presidential election, state news agency TASS reported on Friday. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.