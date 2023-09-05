Dutch and British gas prices slipped on Tuesday morning as high gas inventories and weak demand helped the market to shrug off low supply from Norway and the threat of a strike at Australian liquefied natural gas facilities.

The Dutch October contract fell by 0.50 euro to 33.20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0858 GMT according to LSEG Eikon data.

In the British market, October contract fell by 1.03 pence to 80.20 p/therm while day-ahead contract was down 0.50 pence at 79.50 p/therm.

"Prices seem to have been more sensitive to the comfortable spot fundamentals ... than to the currently weak Norwegian supply ... and the risk of strike at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG facilities as no agreement was found yet," analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a daily market report.

Workers at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia are set to start strikes for a few hours a day from Sept.7 but have threatened to escalate the action to a total strike for two weeks from Sept. 14 if a resolution cannot be found.

Meanwhile exports from Norway are lower than usual due to a series of planned and unplanned outages at major infrastructure.

Europe's gas storage sites however are more than 93% full according to latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

High temperatures across Europe have also curbed demand for gas.

"The low demand seems to stay for a little longer according to the latest forecasts, and injections (into storage) should increase in parallel with Norwegian flows, drawing a comfortable fundamental picture," LSEG analyst Ulrich Weber said in a morning report.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract rose by 0.09 euro to 84.25 euros a tonne.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)



