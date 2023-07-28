Pope Francis on Friday expressed his concern over wildfires devastating Greece and beyond, urging people to renew efforts to take care of the planet.

The Vatican published a telegram sent by its secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to the president of the Bishop's Conference of Greece, Petros Stefanou, conveying the Argentine pontiff's message.

"His Holiness Pope Francis is deeply concerned by the threat to life and damage caused by the widespread wildfires in various parts of Greece, and beyond, as a result of the current heatwave affecting a number of European countries," read the message.

It said the 86-year-old pope was praying for God to "bless the efforts of the firefighters and other emergency personnel" facing the natural disaster.

"It is likewise his hope that the risks to our common home, exacerbated by the present climate crisis, will spur all people to renew their efforts to care for the gift of creation, for the sake of future generations," the telegram read.

Deadly wildfires have been raging in Greece for more than a week, along with countless other fires in Italy, Croatia, Portugal and Algeria, where extreme heat has left landscapes tinder dry.

On Thursday, the World Meteorological Organization and Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service both said that July was on track to be the hottest month in recorded history, as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged bold, immediate action to cut planet-heating emissions.

Searing heat intensified by global warming has affected tens of millions of people in parts of Europe, Asia and North America this month.