OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais on Wednesday told the COP29 climate summit in Baku that crude oil and natural gas are a gift from God, and that global warming talks should focus on cutting emissions not picking energy sources.

"They are indeed a gift of God," he said in a speech at the conference.

"The focus of the Paris Agreement is reducing emissions, not choosing energy sources," he said.

