Moscow City Tourism Committee (MCTC) attracted many large hotels, DMCs and city entertainment providers as well as more than 50 key players from Dubai’s tourism sector during its on-ground roadshows in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The roadshow is part of MCTC’s ongoing efforts to promote Moscow as a leading tourism and business destination in the region and around the world.

The first roadshow in the UAE took place in Dubai at Shangri-La Dubai and was followed by another road show in Riyadh and a series of offline and digital roadshows in other countries including Kazakhstan, India and Malaysia.

The specialised travel event provided an excellent opportunity for participants to have one-to-one meetings and conduct business negotiations that will soon lead to long-term sustainable cooperation between the travel experts and industry partners at both cities.

The continuation of systematic work of Moscow City Tourism Committee (MCTC) along with the participation of Moscow’s tourism enterprises is vital in addressing the target audience outside the city through promotional activities, roadshows, exhibitions and information campaigns to arouse more interest among industry professionals in the regional markets and beyond.

Moscow is one of Europe's most enigmatic destinations; the city is home to a fascinating history and colourful, inspiring architecture that cannot be found anywhere else. Tsarist architecture, must-see arts and antiquities, in addition to glamorous shopping experiences, great food and unforgettable visit is Moscow’s promise to its guests from UAE and wider region.

