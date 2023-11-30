Investors now expect the European Central Bank to cut interest rates in April after inflation and growth figures for a handful of euro zone countries came in lower than expected, pricing in derivatives markets showed on Thursday.

Traders had previously seen a roughly 70% to 90% chance of a 25-bp cut in April, from the current 4% level, after data showed a sharp drop in inflation at the end of October, but they moved to fully price in a cut on Thursday. (Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper)