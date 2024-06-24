French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday he would “act until May 2027”, the end of his second term, regardless of who wins the snap parliamentary elections he called.

Polls suggest that the far-right National Rally will come out on top of the snap vote. Marine Le Pen, the party’s figurehead, has said Macron’s resignation could be the only solution to avoid a hung parliament for the remaining three years of his term.

