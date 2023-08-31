Workers at four London National Health Service Trusts will strike next month in a dispute over "safe staffing" and pay, the Unite union said on Thursday.

It will involve over 2,800 workers, including nurses, pathologists, cleaners, caterers, porters and ancillary roles, the union said.

The workers are employed at Barts Health NHS Trust, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust, East London Foundation Trust and Guys and St Thomas.




