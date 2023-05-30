The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia would take part at the "proper level" in a planned summit in South Africa of the BRICS nations, responding to a question whether President Vladimir Putin would attend the gathering.

Putin has been invited to the summit, even though South Africa would theoretically be required to arrest him under an International Criminal Court warrant issued in March for Putin's arrest for war crimes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said further details would be announced later on the matter.

BRICS comprises China, Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa. (Reporting by Reuters)



