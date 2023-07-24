The Kremlin denied on Monday that Russian forces had struck a cathedral in the Ukrainian city of Odesa and said, without providing evidence, that a rocket launched by Ukraine had hit it.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy on Sunday said a Russian missile had slammed into Odesa's Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, or Transfiguration Cathedral.

Russia's Defence Ministry has said the cathedral was probably struck by a Ukrainian air defence missile.

