King Charles underscored the importance of the relationship between Britain and France on the second day of a state visit to France, which both nations hope will help turn the page on years of tensions since Britain's 2020 exit from the European Union.

Here's the latest:

* "The United Kingdom will always be one of France's closest allies and one of its best friends," Charles said as he addressed French lawmakers in the Senate. "My belief in the indispensable relationship between our countries is as firm as it has ever been."

* Later in the day, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will visit a central Paris flower market named after Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

* Charles and Camilla will then visit the restoration works at Notre-Dame cathedral, which was ravaged by a fire in 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Charles have shared correspondence and insight on the restoration of the cathedral.

* The visit has been covered extensively by the media in France, while pictures of the visit appeared on the front page of nearly all Britain's national newspapers, heralding a new "Entente Cordiale" between the two nations.

* On the first day of his visit, on Wednesday, Charles said in a toast at a state banquet in the palace of Versailles that: "We must reinvigorate our friendship so that it is up to the challenges of the 21st century."

* In his own toast, Macron said: "Despite Brexit and because our ties are so old, I know that we will continue to write together part of our continent's history."

* Charles had meant for his first state visit abroad as king to be to France, but a trip planned for March was cancelled due to tense French protests over pension reforms, much to Macron's embarrassment.

(Compiled by Ingrid Melander Additional reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Sharon Singleton)