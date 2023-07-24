US first lady Jill Biden on Monday arrived in France where she will take part in a ceremony celebrating the return of the United States to UNESCO after an over half decade absence.

The wife of US President Joe Biden landed at Paris Orly airport midmorning aboard an official US plane, an AFP photographer said.

She will on Tuesday attend a ceremony marking the raising of the US flag at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, marking the end of the tensions that led to the US pullout from the body.

She will also meet French first lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace later that day before heading to the D-Day cemeteries in Normandy on Wednesday, her entourage said.