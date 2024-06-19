Italy's market watchdog Consob will take action regarding a strike by workers at the Milan stock exchange, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

Giorgetti told reporters that Consob would announce an initiative, without giving further details, and said the government was also monitoring the situation regarding the strike scheduled for June 27.

Unions said they called the strike out of fear of job cuts and what they said were divestment plans from Italy by bourse owner Euronext

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)



