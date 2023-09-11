Italian residents' deposits with domestic banks continued to fall in July while domestic lenders further increased their bond issuance, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday, as savers look for higher returns.

On a monthly basis, deposits in euros fell to 2.43 trillion euros ($2.61 trillion) from 2.44 trillion euros in June.

Residents' deposits with domestic banks decreased on an annual basis by 6.5% in July after a 4.3% fall in June.

($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)