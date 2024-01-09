Hungary posted a budget deficit of 219 billion forints ($633.50 million) in December according to preliminary data, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The shortfall for the full year grew to 4.293 trillion forints, well overshooting the original full-year cash-flow deficit target.

The ministry said the deficit widened due to increased spending on energy subsidies, public transportation, pensions, the pre-financing of European Union backed projects and several one-off costs related to state acquisitions. ($1 = 345.7 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves)