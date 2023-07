Hungary's budget deficit widened by 132.7 billion forints in June to reach 2.896 trillion forints ($8.27 billion) in the first half of the year, boosted by soaring energy subsidies and pension hikes, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that energy subsidies alone totalled about 969 billion forints in the first six months. ($1 = 350.2 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)