Hungary's 2023 budget needs to be modified but a new tax on banks would pose a threat to reviving lending and economic growth, Hungary's Minister of Economic Development Marton Nagy was cited by news site index.hu as saying on Friday.

Nagy also told Index.hu that he believed Hungary had a "realistic chance" of unlocking frozen EU funds after the Polish election. He said annual inflation could slow to 8% by December.

