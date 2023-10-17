Hungary aims to conclude financing talks with the European Union by the end of November to unlock billions of euros worth of funding suspended due to concerns over democratic standards, the country's top negotiator said on Tuesday.

"Our goal is to hopefully wrap up the negotiations on the conditionality procedure shortly, I trust that we can finalise by the end of November," Tibor Navracsics told a business forum, adding Hungary could then launch EU-backed projects swiftly, financed from the 2021-2027 EU financing framework. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)



