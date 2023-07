Hungary's annual inflation could slow to single digit by October from 20.1% in June, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Thursday.

"If all goes well, inflation will be single digit already in October," Gergely Gulyas said, adding that the government's projection for 6% average inflation was realistic for 2024 but it could come in even lower at around 5%. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)