Hungary's inflation rate could fall into a "manageable range" next year, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday, as the European Union's highest rate of price growth looked on track to ease to around 7% by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government sees average inflation at 6% next year, still double the central bank's medium-term target. The central bank forecast 2024 average inflation at 4% to 6% in September. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)