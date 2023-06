Hungary's government is looking for a "friendly" co-investor to acquire Budapest Airport who could then also operate the air hub, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy told a press briefing on Thursday.

Nagy said the government was looking for a majority stake, however, the issue was open to discussion. He said the acquisition could be closed by the end of 2023, with the government in talks with many airport operators around the world. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)