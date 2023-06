Hungary's central bank expects a slower decline it its closely-watched measure of underlying price growth than three months ago, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

The NBH projects 2023 tax-adjusted core inflation at 17.7% to 19.6% compared with its 16.9% to 19.4% March forecast, while next year it is seen retreating to 4.6% to 7% compared with its 4.4% to 6.4% forecast issued three months ago. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)