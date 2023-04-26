ATHENS - Greece's economy will grow by 2.3% in 2023, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday, revising an earlier government estimate on economic expansion this year.

"Growth will be much higher than estimated six months ago," he said during the Delphi Economic Forum.

His latest growth projection upwardly revises an earlier estimate for economic expansion of about 2.0% this year.

Staikouras added that inflation will fall to 4.4% in 2023, from about 9.7% last year.

