German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that a deal on electricity price relief for industry will provide massive relief, with up to 12 billion euros ($12.83 billion) of savings in the next year alone.

Measures for the electricity deal are financed within the framework of the debt brake, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner added.