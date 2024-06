German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has signed an agreement to invest 180 million euros ($195.3 million) in an ammunition plant in Lithuania, the country's economy ministry said on Monday.

The factory would create 150 jobs and produce tens of thousands of pieces of ammunition per year, the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9216 euros) (Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Stine Jacobsen)