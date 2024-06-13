Social media
Germany plans revamped military service model

Under the plans, young men will be required to register for potential military service, though it will remain essentially voluntary

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 13, 2024
Germany on Wednesday unveiled plans for a new military service model as the country looks to revamp its depleted armed forces in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Under the plans, young men will be required to register for potential military service, though it will remain essentially voluntary.
Germany suspended compulsory military service in 2011, but the conflict in Ukraine has reignited the debate around whether young men and women should be required to serve in the army, known as the Bundeswehr.
Presenting the plans on Wednesday, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the situation facing the armed forces was “completely different from what it was just a few years ago”. “Russia has now been waging a war against Ukraine for almost two and a half years, in violation of international law,” he said.
“According to all international military experts, it must be assumed that Russia will be in a position to attack a Nato state from 2029.” Under the plans, all school leavers will be sent a questionnaire asking them about their interest in the army as well as their health and physical abilities, according to a draft document seen by AFP. All young men will be required to return the questionnaire, while for women it will be voluntary. Based on their answers, a contingent of young men and women will then be invited to a selection process.
The strongest candidates will be recruited for an initial six-month stint of military service, with the option of extending for those who are interested.
Pistorius said the new model would aim to win over 5,000 extra recruits per year from 2025 and would look to increase this figure going forward.
Opposition parties have called on the government to go further and reintroduce compulsory conscription. The conservative CDU-CSU alliance in May voted in favour of a temporary return to conscription, approving a motion tabled by the party’s youth wing.
The conservatives had already pledged to introduce a year of compulsory community service for young people, which could be completed in the army or by working in civil society.
