The German prompt power price fell on Monday as wind power supply was forecast to nearly triple on Tuesday, outweighing lower solar power supply and higher demand.

German baseload power for Tuesday was at 55.75 euros ($60.35) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0936 GMT, down 28.8% from the price paid on Friday for Monday delivery.

French day-ahead power was at 4 euros/MWh. The Monday contract did not trade on Friday.

On the supply side, German wind power output was expected to jump 16.8 (GW) on Tuesday to 25.5 GW while French output was expected to more than double, rising 6.9 megawatts (MW) to 13.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

However, solar power supply in Germany is expected to fall by 3.3 GW day on day to 8.1 GW, the data showed.

Weather forecasts for Central Western Europe indicate mild and windy weather this week, with most days showing wind power supply around 20 GW above seasonal expectations, said Marcus Ferdinand at analytics company Veyt.

Higher than normal wind power generation will reduce the need for thermal generation and decrease demand for carbon credits, he added.

French nuclear availability rose seven percentage points to 69% of maximum capacity.

Power consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 2 GW to 55 GW on Tuesday while demand in France is projected to rise by 4.3 GW to 48.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

German year-ahead power was up 0.4% at 80.84 euros/MWh while the French equivalent, Cal '25, was down 0.7% at 74 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 dropped 0.4% to 74 euros a metric ton.

($1 = 0.9238 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)



