The German economy is expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023 due to high inflation, high energy prices and weak international trade, government sources told Reuters on Friday.

The government had earlier predicted economic growth of 0.4% for 2023 in its April forecast. Economy Minister Robert Habeck is set to present the government's autumn forecast on Wednesday. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine)