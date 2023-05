German business morale fell further than expected in May, adding to signs of stubborn economic headwinds for Europe's largest economy despite hopes that it could skirt recession, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 91.7 following a reading of 93.4 in April. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a May reading of 93.0. (Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Friederike Heine, editing by Kirsti Knolle)