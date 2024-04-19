CAPRI, Italy - G7 foreign ministers are determined "to bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure," a draft final statement said on Friday, and would also work with partners towards this end.

The draft statement, still subject to change, comes at the end of a three-day meeting of the ministers in the southern Italian island of Capri, which had Ukraine among its main topics.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba -- who was in Capri for the meeting -- told reporters the G7 had identified specific steps to help his country boost its air defence. He did not provide further details.

