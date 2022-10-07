PARIS - Petrol stations in the Paris region and throughout France are having problems getting enough fuel supplies as strikes at four TotalEnergies refineries continue for a tenth day.

About 10% of petrol stations in the Paris area are having problems getting fuel supplies, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Friday, and 15% of petrol stations in France overall were experiencing these "temporary difficulties."

The president of Système U retail chain Dominique Schelcher said on FranceInfo radio that the government figure of 15% of stations out of fuel underestimates the disruption.

"Only the west (of France) will have fuel stocks," he said, adding that "it was impossible to order" fuel in the north, east, and south of France for this weekend.

Long queues formed at inner-city and suburban service stations in and around the capital as early as Wednesday, with lines stretching back on to the main A1 motorway heading northwards out of the city, according to a Reuters reporter.

Most urban petrol stations appeared to be affected by shortages of at least one type of fuel, with most diesel pumps running dry.

Strike action and unplanned maintenance has taken offline more than 60% of France's refining capacity- or 740,000 barrels per day (bpd) - forcing the country to import more when global supply uncertainty has increased the cost.

A walkout by CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies mainly over pay has disrupted operations at two refineries and two storage facilities, and two Exxon Mobil refineries have faced similar problems since Sept 20.

A big gathering of workers is planned for Tuesday in front of the Le Havre, La Mede and Feyzin refineries, a CGT spokesperson told Reuters.

Fuel tanker trucks, which are usually not allowed to make deliveries on Sundays, will be allowed to operate in response to the strike that has been causing the fuel supply problems, Transport Minister Clement Beaune told news channel LCI.

The minister also said he would bring transport unions together on Friday "to see where we can improve the supply locally."

He said the government is trying to facilitate a dialogue between CGT and TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The French government said earlier this week that France had tapped its strategic fuel reserves to resupply petrol stations that have run dry.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Tim Hepher and Caroline Pailliez Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Jane Merriman and Louise Heavens)