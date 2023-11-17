Winter grain sowings had made little progress and crop ratings fell in the week to Nov. 13, farm office FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday in a sign that the past week's rain in France took a toll on crops.

French farmers had sown 71% of the expected soft wheat area for next year's harvest by Nov. 13, compared with 67% a week earlier and 96% by the same time last year, the office said in a crop report.

Heavy rainfall in the past month has delayed fieldwork in the northern half of France, which will lead to a drop in sown area and likely damage to yields, the head of FranceAgriMer's grain committee Benoit Pietrement said on Wednesday.

Only 86% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition by Monday, compared to 91% a week earlier and 98% by the same stage in 2022.

Winter barley sowing progressed to 84% from 81% the previous week, with crop conditions also at 86% good to excellent, down from 91% last week and 98% last year, FranceAgriMer said.

Maize harvesting had made little progress, edging up to 97% from 94% a week earlier. Harvesting was completed by the same time in 2022. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman )



