Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday he did not expect a broad-based deterioration of banks' cost of risk in the short or medium term.

Non-performing loans to households are stable and only marginally rising for companies, Villeroy told a conference hosted by France's ACPR financial sector regulator, which he also heads.

"We don't expect a broad deterioration in the cost of risk in the short or medium term, but we remain attentive to borrowers solvency," he said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Mathieu Rosemain)