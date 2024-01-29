French MPs will debate a bill slashing generous tax breaks for Airbnb-style short-term rentals from Monday, with the country facing a housing shortage.

First debated in December, the legislation would slash tax breaks for tourist properties to 30 percent from 50 or even 71 percent in some areas.

"We know what a problem this housing situation is for our fellow citizens," National Assembly (lower house) speaker Yael Braun-Pivet told reporters Thursday.

"We have to legislate," she added.

But the move faces opposition from the far-right National Rally (RN) and conservative Republicans.

Even some in President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp say more research is needed into how short-term rental platforms affect the housing market.

MPs and other officials from areas popular with tourists say Airbnb and similar services have left locals struggling to find a home.

Others have argued that rather than tinkering around the edges, a major new law is needed to ease stress on the rental market.

"I've spoken to the prime minister about a major housing bill," speaker Braun-Pivet said.

Newly appointed premier Gabriel Attal is expected to lay out his programme in a major speech Tuesday.